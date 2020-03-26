UBS Group AG Buys 50,629 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $11.45 on Thursday, reaching $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 711,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

