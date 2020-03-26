UBS Group AG Grows Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 223.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBGS traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.