UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 463.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,728,703.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $16.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.95. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

