UBS Group AG Has $14.74 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,020 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock traded up $24.83 on Thursday, hitting $257.56. 528,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.65 and a 200 day moving average of $265.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.