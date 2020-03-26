UBS Group AG Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.56% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.18. 313,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,818. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

