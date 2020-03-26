UBS Group AG Has $15.47 Million Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.73% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.51. 196,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,746. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.