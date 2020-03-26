UBS Group AG Has $15.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,923,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,646 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,856,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,583 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,039,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 241,192 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 7,437,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,648. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.