UBS Group AG Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.04% of Calavo Growers worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,701.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $3,429,073.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVGW traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 24,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,904. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $942.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

