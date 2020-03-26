UBS Group AG Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:LNT traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 210,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

