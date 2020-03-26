UBS Group AG Increases Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,853,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

