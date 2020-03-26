UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.33% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 304,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

