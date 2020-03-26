UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,939,000 after buying an additional 1,125,426 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,957,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 646,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 474,151 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

