UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.17% of Enviva Partners worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 6,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 178,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,242. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.72 million, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

