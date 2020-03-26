UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.58% of Acacia Communications worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 106,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $148,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $597,419. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

