UBS Group AG Purchases 17,620 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of CBSH traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 770,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,755. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

