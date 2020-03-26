UBS Group AG Purchases 304,901 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 190.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HR traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

