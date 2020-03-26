UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000.

PGF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 99,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

