UBS Group AG Sells 6,304 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.23% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.15. 129,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,495. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $168.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

