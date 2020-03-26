UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UGI were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in UGI in the third quarter worth $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UGI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

UGI stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,018. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

