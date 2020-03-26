Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $134,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.90.

UNP traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.91. 6,784,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,120. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

