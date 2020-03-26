United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.60

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.60 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.61 ($0.43), with a volume of 65694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$628,147.00 ($445,494.33).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.88 million and a PE ratio of 10.48.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. United Overseas Australia’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

