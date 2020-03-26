United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,454,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,558,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

