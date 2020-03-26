United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $6.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on X. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. 21,553,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,782,154. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 254.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United States Steel by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.