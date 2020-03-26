Universal (NYSE:UVV) Shares Up 8.3%

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.78, 158,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 177,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 13.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

