Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading Up 7.8%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.55, approximately 309,599 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 281,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Upland Software by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Upland Software by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,078,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

