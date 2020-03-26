Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading Up 7.8%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.55, approximately 309,599 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 281,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Upland Software by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Upland Software by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,078,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
