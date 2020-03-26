Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Vail Resorts worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $24,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.80. 905,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.55.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.