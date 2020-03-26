ValuEngine Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 682,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 36,748 shares worth $798,132. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

