VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.48, approximately 15,980,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,079,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

