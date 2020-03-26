Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,826,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 230,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 508,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. Varonis Systems Inc has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

