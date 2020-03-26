Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,167 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vereit were worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 24,638,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,303,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.