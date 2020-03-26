Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Stake Boosted by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VPG remained flat at $$20.99 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,898. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $281.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

