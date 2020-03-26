Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra Energy worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after buying an additional 2,468,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vistra Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vistra Energy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,754,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VST traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 6,104,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders have acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

