WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WABCO were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 88.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.