Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.48% of Investors Title worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Title alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ ITIC traded up $12.83 on Thursday, hitting $143.70. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.