Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of BayCom worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BayCom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BayCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 23,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.43. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

