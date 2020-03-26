Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.14% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

