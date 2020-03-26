Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 23,210 Shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of NI worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 500,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NODK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NODK stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.21. NI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

