Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 3,159 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AROW stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.