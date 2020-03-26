Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 4,240 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,932. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.