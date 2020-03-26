Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,400 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 1,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 4,364,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

