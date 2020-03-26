Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of KEMET worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 1,294,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,047. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

