Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,090 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Atlantic Power worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 397,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,480 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,775. Atlantic Power Corp has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 281.82% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AT. TD Securities decreased their target price on Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

