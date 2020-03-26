Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,860 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

