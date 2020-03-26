Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 140,230 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in CPI Aerostructures were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 592,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Shares of CVU stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 445,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,668. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

CPI Aerostructures Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.