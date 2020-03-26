Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of Cutera worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 48,184.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 1,047,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cutera by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 132,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cutera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 23,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $575,621.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,015.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUTR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 242,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.24. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

