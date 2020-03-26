Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.66% of Citi Trends worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after acquiring an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 3,618.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $40,540.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390 shares in the company, valued at $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

