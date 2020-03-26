Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

