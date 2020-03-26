Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.87% of Bel Fuse worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 31,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 77,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,767. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.97. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

BELFB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

