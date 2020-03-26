Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 345,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 561.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 201,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 105,926 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 810,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $636.25 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.