Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WLDN. BidaskClub cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.